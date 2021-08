AC Milan will take to the field for their fourth summer friendly tonight and their second meaningful one after Saturday’s draw against OGC Nice. The Rossoneri will face Valencia in their stadium the Mestalla, a tough opponent and therefore a good one to test the growth of Stefano Pioli’s team just 19 days from the start of their Serie A season. According to the latest from Tuttosport (via MilanNews), it could be a game that sees Olivier Giroud get his first start for the club.