Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordonsville, TN

HG Staffing Now Hiring Positions at DANA Corporation With a New Pay Rate in Gordonsville

smithcountyinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHG Staffing is hiring multiple positions at DANA Corporation. They are now offering a new pay rate of up to $16.50 an hour. The full-time pay rate is $17 an hour after 90 days. There are 1st and second shifts available. No high school diploma of GED required. They will...

smithcountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordonsville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hg Staffing#Dana Corporation#Ged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobstbinewsroom.com

We’re Hiring! New Positions Announced

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:. The individual in this position will manage all fleet operations for the agency, including but not limited to the following responsibilities: oversee purchasing and replacing of agency vehicles; oversee the maintenance of vehicles; register agency vehicles per policy; renew tags for vehicles annually; maintain an inventory and surplusage of all agency vehicles; serve as liaison with Vehicle Asset Management for all agency vehicles; other relevant duties as assigned.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

NOW HIRING Pharmacy Technici...

Busy, independent retail pharmacy is now hiring pharmacy technicians. P/T, F/T positions available. Excellent starting pay with incentives for Certification, or person with past retail work, but experience not necessary. Individual must be detail oriented, and have excellent communication skills. Fast-paced setting with ample support staff. IRA with 100% match offered. Paid vacation eligible at 6 months. EOE.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

NOW HIRING

MDS Coordinator Charge Nurse Adams Nursing Home Full-time & PRN (RN/LPN) $5000 SIGN-ON BONUS & REFERRAL BONUS!!! Small long term care facility, Alexander City All applicants must possess the ability to direct nursing care to the residents and to supervise the day-to-day nursing activities. Must be able to work on a medication cart and provide patient care. Good customer service and positive attitude toward the elderly a must! Competitive pay! Full-time 8 AND 12 hour shifts available, Flexible schedules, every other weekend off! Also hiring for PRN positions! BC/BS ins, Vision and Dental ins, 401K retirement plan, Education assistance after requirements met. Paid weekly! Must hold current, unencumbered, Alabama LPN or RN license. Must be at least 18 years of age. Must be knowledgeable of nursing and medical practices & procedures. Call TODAY and talk with us to discuss this employment opportunity (256) 329-0847, we are waiting to hear from you! Come join our team!
House RentWRAL

DHA hires new staff to help residents pay rent

The DHA has more than $8.4 million in federal funds available to help those renters, and they are hiring more staff to help meet the need. Already nearly $3 million of that funding has been handed out to struggling families. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Jobscounty10.com

Wind River Job Corps- Alternate Perspectives, Inc. is hiring a Residential Advisor

You will be a part of the nation’s most successful youth training and education program for the past 50 years. As a Wind River Job Corps team member, you will be responsible for teaching independent living skills to our potential graduates to ensure they experience positive group living in a clean and safe homelike environment. API’s Residential Counselors help our young people understand the benefits of diversity and inclusion while enhancing their social and emotional learning. You will have the honor to support and assist students to achieve their maximum potential.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

BPS Almost Fully Staffed, Increase Pay for Substitutes

In a recent Community Connection with Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley, it was announced that Bartlesville Public Schools was nearly fully staffed. As part of those high staffing levels, McCauley said the district has added six LPN nurse positions. He said they will have a full time nurse at every school site as a result. Previously, there were only three full time nurses in the BPS district.
Economyvermontbiz.com

Department of Labor increases outreach and assistance as multiple expanded federal unemployment benefits set to expire by September 5

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor is reminding claimants the federal expansion of unemployment insurance benefits created under the CARES Act will end September 5, 2021. This includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Department will be increasing outreach and assistance to help claimants transition into the workforce or find training or educational opportunities.
Industrylovgov.org

Utility Billing System Continues to Improve and Provide Value to Customers

Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/PIO, 970-962-2302. We are a couple months into using our new utility billing system and are hearing from customers that the new features like our online portal and newly redesigned bill are adding value to your utility experience. We are so thankful for all of your feedback! We are listening and taking action as we move forward so you can better benefit from all that our new system can do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy