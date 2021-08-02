HG Staffing Now Hiring Positions at DANA Corporation With a New Pay Rate in Gordonsville

MDS Coordinator Charge Nurse Adams Nursing Home Full-time & PRN (RN/LPN) $5000 SIGN-ON BONUS & REFERRAL BONUS!!! Small long term care facility, Alexander City All applicants must possess the ability to direct nursing care to the residents and to supervise the day-to-day nursing activities. Must be able to work on a medication cart and provide patient care. Good customer service and positive attitude toward the elderly a must! Competitive pay! Full-time 8 AND 12 hour shifts available, Flexible schedules, every other weekend off! Also hiring for PRN positions! BC/BS ins, Vision and Dental ins, 401K retirement plan, Education assistance after requirements met. Paid weekly! Must hold current, unencumbered, Alabama LPN or RN license. Must be at least 18 years of age. Must be knowledgeable of nursing and medical practices & procedures. Call TODAY and talk with us to discuss this employment opportunity (256) 329-0847, we are waiting to hear from you! Come join our team!