Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Axne Endorses Finkenauer for U.S. Senate

By Shane Vander Hart
iowatorch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa – U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, endorsed former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s campaign for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. Axne stumped for Finkenauer at an event at Peace Tree Brewery on Monday. She and Finkenauer served as freshmen members of Congress together during the 116th Congress. Axne won re-election in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, but Finkenauer lost to then State Representative Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race in 2020.

iowatorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Abby Finkenauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Democratic#U S Senate#State#Democrats#The Carroll Times Herald#D Hiawatha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtswho13.com

No U.S. Senate run, Rep. Cindy Axne confirms. Now down to two options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three options for her 2022 plans are now down to two, U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, the 3rd District Democrat from West Des Moines, confirmed Tuesday. “I’d say that’s fair,” Axne responded to WHO 13 News’ questions about whether she has narrowed her choices to two for which office to pursue in 2022.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Michael Franken confirms plans to run for U.S. Senate

CEDAR RAPIDS — Retired Admiral Michael Franken confirmed Monday that pending a clean bill of health from his doctors he plans to run for the U.S. Senate. Franken, 63, joins a field of Democrats who have announced their intentions to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022. Franken finished second in the Democratic primary race to challenge Sen. Joni Ernst last year.
Minden, IAcarrollspaper.com

Minden doctor running as Democrat for U.S. Senate

Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden, who has a track record of involvement in Iowa Democratic politics, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Hurst, a physician and health administrator in Pottawattamie County, cites the impact of health care on his community as a driving force behind his run. Minden is located about 80 miles southwest of Carroll.
Minden, IAkmaland.com

Minden man announces bid for U.S. Senate

(Minden) -- Make it three Democrats running for the upcoming U.S. Senate elections in 2022. Rural doctor and Minden city council member, Dr. Glenn Hurst has thrown his hat into the ring joining Abby Finkenauer, Dave Muhlbauer, as well as Republican Jim Carlin for the midterm general elections. Hurst, who...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Democrats 'spent enough time and money' trying to 'trash' Kavanaugh

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

CNN — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President’s attempts to subvert the law by...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage

President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure. Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy