Axne Endorses Finkenauer for U.S. Senate
DES MOINES, Iowa – U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, endorsed former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s campaign for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. Axne stumped for Finkenauer at an event at Peace Tree Brewery on Monday. She and Finkenauer served as freshmen members of Congress together during the 116th Congress. Axne won re-election in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, but Finkenauer lost to then State Representative Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race in 2020.iowatorch.com
