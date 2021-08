The British and Irish Lions go in search of victory in the third and final Test against South Africa on Saturday.Warren Gatland’s side won the first Test in Cape Town, but the Springboksfought back to tie the series with a much more disciplined display second time out.As a result of that scrappy encounter, Gatland has asked his side to keep a “high-tempo game” and not get “caught up in the niggle” of the encounter.“They came with a clear gameplan last game and that was to slow the game down.British and Irish Lions vs South Africa LIVE: Latest score, updates and...