Hugh Jackman gets nose biopsy

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jackman has undergone a biopsy on his nose. The 52-year-old actor - who has been treated for skin cancer six times in the past - has revealed he underwent a minor medical procedure after his "amazing" dermatologists spotted something "irregular" on his hooter during his routine check-up earlier this week.

www.arcamax.com

Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy

(NEW YORK) — Hugh Jackman urged fans to wear sunscreen when revealing Monday he recently underwent a skin biopsy after his doctor noticed something “a little irregular” on his skin. The Australian actor shared a video to social media in which he pulled down his mask and showed his bandaged...
