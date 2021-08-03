Cancel
Living with Children: With parenting young adult children, less is more

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.

Family Relationshipsdailymontanan.com

Families struggle as thousands of young children lost parents to COVID

Five months after her husband died of COVID-19, Valerie Villegas can see how grief has wounded her children. Nicholas, the baby, who was 1 and almost weaned when his father died, now wants to nurse at all hours and calls every tall, dark-haired man “Dada,” the only word he knows. Robert, 3, regularly collapses into furious tantrums, stopped using the big-boy potty and frets about sick people giving him germs. Ayden, 5, recently announced it’s his job to “be strong” and protect his mom and brothers.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman parents create clothing line for children with disabilities

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Kameron and Stephanie Brooks struggled for years to find clothes that worked for their daughter with special needs. So they created an adaptive clothing line for children with disabilities. Four-year-old Charlotte has cerebral palsy. Her family was concerned about maintaining her privacy while feeding and changing...
Osceola County, FLBay News 9

Parents worry for children's health in school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Many Central Florida parents are worried about their children’s safety for the start of school. An expecting mother who is immunocompromised is worried about getting COVID. She has lost two family members from the coronavirus. Nancy Batista, who is five months pregnant and immunocompromised, said she...
Kidsmidfloridanewspapers.com

How-to teach children to respect their parents

Parents are tasked with teaching their children many lessons. Some are more obvious, like how to live safely or how to ride a bike or tie their shoes. Other lessons are more complicated and abstract, especially as they pertain to issues like respect. Early in life, children get attention by...
Kidswflx.com

Parents grapple with decision on masking young children ahead of the school year

With the school year upon us, parents are tasked with a tough choice: do their children wear masks or not?. “My kids are under 12, so they still wear mask,” said Melody Rodriguez, a mom of three children, ages 2, 6, 7. “I think they should absolutely be in masks. It kept us from having a sick household for almost two years now.”
Relationshipsartvoice.com

Benefits of introducing music to young children

Music moves us and makes us feel emotions we cannot describe. From the first time you heard a tune, there is something new that happened to you. It is for this reason that studies go to show just how important music is to everyone. Studies show that music is also very important to the development of the child. If you have been skeptical about introducing your child to music, worry no more. Here are some of the benefits of music for your child at a young age.
Kidsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Parents are hesitant to vaccinate children, but pediatricians might be the key

As back-to-school season approaches, parents are split when it comes to vaccinating their children against Covid-19. Of parents with unvaccinated children, 3 in 4 say the recommendation of their child's health care provider will be integral in their decision to vaccinate. However, 70% of parents with children ages 3 to 11 and 50% of parents with children ages 12 to 18 have not discussed the Covid-19 vaccine with their pediatrician, according to a new report.
KidsMedicalXpress

Non-recommended milk being provided to young children

More than one-third of infant caregivers reported serving at least one non-recommended milk type to their infant in the past month—most providing them daily—and the majority of toddler caregivers did not follow expert recommendations to provide only cow's milk to their children, according to a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
Belleville, ILSFGate

Group helps young fathers connect with their children

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaquille Armstrong is helping young fathers learn the importance of getting involved in their children’s lives. “There are certain things boys are more comfortable talking to their father’s about rather than their moms,” Armstrong said. His passion for helping to mentor, teach, and share experiences with...
KidsDemocrat-Herald

Children and delta: What parents need to know

With a majority of American adults now vaccinated, attention is turning to the nation's children. Is the delta variant more dangerous for the young than previous COVID strains? What are the actual risks to children? Source by: Stringr.
Austin, TXWKBW-TV

Special robes for young children

Allison Schickel, CEO and founder says she started her company almost ten years ago with one product. It was their signature product; it was called the recovery robe. It was designed originally for breast cancer patients but over the years it has evolved into other markets like open heart surgery or organ transplants. She says she was giving a talk at U.T. Austin and a woman came up to her afterwards and told her she liked what she was doing with the breast cancer community and asked if she ever thought of doing something for kids. Allison says she spent a good year talking to doctors, social workers and child life specialists about what they would want in something to just help kids while they are in the hospital. She says every aspect of this product was really thought about; the material is wonderful and is anti-microbial. The robe has eight sets of snaps each pocket has snaps on the back that’s so you can place the pocket wherever it will be convenient to hold a monitor, to hold a drain, to hold a colostomy bag and it has snaps from the wrist all the way up to the collar bone on either side and that’s for easy access for IV’s, blood pressure cuffs, to get to their ports. The robe comes with two interchangeable superhero capes, two little doctor hats and the superhero mask.
Chautauqua, NYObserver

Flood young children with language

CHAUTAUQUA – When this columnist was a newspaper reporter, he did a 22-part series letting teachers of all sorts share their thoughts on, and approaches to, the profession. It was fun just to let teachers open up. In their own ways, they all did. A local reading teacher advised reading...
KidsFox News

4 tips on raising confident children: parenting experts

Self-confidence is arguably one of the best life lessons a parent can instill in their child before they leave the nest. It’s also a value that may be challenging to teach, though there are skilled professionals who have mastered the craft of confidence-building. Fox News consulted with psychologists and child...
Kidswsmag.net

Five Ways to Reduce Safety Risks for Young Children

As parents, one of your top priorities is the safety and well-being of your children. With all the potential pitfalls of day-to-day life, however, understanding the risks can be difficult. These everyday safety tips can help you navigate everything from car seat safety to baby-proofing and safe sleep, keeping your...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Reframing Mobility in Young Children with Disabilities

Active mobility—or the ability to move independently of others—should be considered a human right. Young children with disabilities have limited options and access to mobility devices. Stigma exists for young children and families surrounding mobility equipment. Continued advocacy work is needed to ensure children with disabilities can access self-directed mobility.
Kidscbs4indy.com

More children being hospitalized as COVID-19 spreads; here’s what parents should know

INDIANAPOLS, Ind.– As the delta variant continues to spread, more children are being hospitalized with severe COVID related illnesses. “We’re definitely seeing a trend of an increase in cases and hospitalizations among youth,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute. “We’ve gone from an average of one hospitalization a day for people under 18 to now two per day, so it’s jumped up in the last couple of weeks.”
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Neglected Niece

Dear Annie: My heart hurts so much. Last January, my nephew was diagnosed with leukemia. He is 3 years old. He is only a little boy. He is so strong, and he tries to be a happy little guy. My sister is always talking about my nephew and how his appointments go, and that is fine; I want to hear about them and to know what the next steps are. But here is my problem. I also have a beautiful niece. She is 9 years old. I know my sister loves her very much, but it seems as if she gets put on the back burner when it comes to her brother. My question is: How can I bring this up to my sister without starting a fight? -- Auntie of Two.

Comments / 0

