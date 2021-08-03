Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kathy Griffin's 'nasty' detox made her 'so unsteady'

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Griffin was "so unsteady" when she was going through her "nasty" drug detox last year. The 60-year-old comedienne has revealed she was suffering from some "crazy" withdrawal symptoms when she decided to stop taking the pills she had become hooked on - including Provigil, Ambien and painkillers - but things got really bad when her husband Randy Bick had to clutch her hips when she brushed her teeth to stop her swaying and crashing to the floor.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Juju Chang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detox#Lung Cancer#Suicide#Provigil#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan McCain Demands An Apology From Kathy Griffin After Cancer Announcement

This morning, Kathy Griffin revealed on Twitter that she was undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from her lung. Though Griffin remains positive about her prognosis, not everyone has had kind words for the comedienne. Notably, Meghan McCain used some time on The View to express why she doesn’t like Griffin and to demand an apology from her.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Meghan McCain's Kathy Griffin Rant

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out after Meghan McCain launched an attack on Kathy Griffin. McCain's comments, which made clear she was not a fan of the comedian, were made during Monday's episode of The View and immediately sparked backlash online, as the remarks came just hours after Griffin revealed she'd recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was set to undergo surgery that same day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Kathy Griffin Reveals Most Shocking Thing About Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared some unfortunate news with fans on Monday morning, but she's staying optimistic. On Aug. 2, Griffin revealed that she has lung cancer in an Instagram post. The 60-year-old actor wrote that she was about to have surgery and said that she and her doctors are hopeful that she will be just fine. But, there is one aspect of the diagnosis that surprised Griffin and may surprise her fans, too: Griffin has never smoked.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Clay Aiken And Kathy Griffin's Relationship

As a comic, Kathy Griffin has made many friends and a lot of enemies along the way. Griffin's comedy routines are centered on celebrities and her encounters with them, and the self-proclaimed "D-lister" isn't one to hold anything back when it comes to how she feels about people. Do you remember the photo of her holding (then) President Donald Trump's head in one hand? Following the widespread backlash, she issued an apology to the media for her actions.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

As a cancer survivor, Kathy Griffin’s overly positive statement just made me sad

While optimistic and courageous, Kathy Griffin’s Instagram post announcing her lung cancer is the perfect example of the pressure sick people face to uplift those around them. In her message this week — which was filled with upbeat vibes and exclamation points — Griffin stated she needs to get half of her left lung removed due to a cancerous tumor. She reassured everyone that she was going to be “just fine” and thoughtfully advised the general public to get regular “medical check ups.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Kathy Griffin’s lung cancer surgery was ‘more than’ she anticipated

Kathy Griffin provided a health update following her surgery to remove half of her lung, saying her recovery has been “more than” she could’ve ever anticipated. The comedian took to Instagram to address her followers and explain how her former prescription pill addiction was affecting her recovery. “To be honest,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin gives surgery recovery update, shares more details about past suicide attempt

Kathy Griffin updated fans on her surgery recovery and offered more details about her past suicide attempt. The comedian revealed earlier this week that she was undergoing surgery on Monday as part of her treatment for stage one lung cancer. The following day, a tell-all interview she did ahead of the surgery in which she revealed a past attempt at suicide and her addiction to prescription pills was released. Griffin also revealed that she is in recovery and more than one year sober.
CelebritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

Comedian Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer

Comedian Kathy Griffin announced on her Instagram account Monday that she has been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer. “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin wrote. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she continued. “Yes, I have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy