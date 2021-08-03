Kathy Griffin's 'nasty' detox made her 'so unsteady'
Kathy Griffin was "so unsteady" when she was going through her "nasty" drug detox last year. The 60-year-old comedienne has revealed she was suffering from some "crazy" withdrawal symptoms when she decided to stop taking the pills she had become hooked on - including Provigil, Ambien and painkillers - but things got really bad when her husband Randy Bick had to clutch her hips when she brushed her teeth to stop her swaying and crashing to the floor.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0