Walking into Asian Taste Thai for the first time, we noted the family-friendly atmosphere and savory aroma of food being prepared in the kitchen. Greeted right as you walk in by friendly service, you can’t help but notice all of the beautiful and one-of-a-kind artwork decorating the walls. The restaurant was set up perfectly to cater the small space with dining set up in a layout of open rooms, one in a hidden hallway right when you walk in, and a more private room option around the corner. There are tables that seat up to seven people and smaller tables that can seat four to five, for smaller groups.