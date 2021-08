Clarkson is half-Filipino and has competed on the country’s behalf in international competition since 2018. The 29-year-old NBA player is extremely popular in the Philippines. But no athlete is better known than Pac-Man, who is also a senator in his native country. Pacquiao is training for his August fight against Errol Spence. The 42-year-old Pac-Man has won three straight fights but has not fought since 2019.