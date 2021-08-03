Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sky names winners of Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Sky has announced the five winners of its Sky Zero Footprint Fund, a £2 million advertising fund set-up to accelerate and amplify business initiatives which are driving positive behavioural change for a more sustainable world. Sky said that each of five winning brands each displayed both the desire and creative...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Sky Media#Corporate Affairs#People Officer Sky#Adgreen#The Footprint Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessThe Drum

Former Pulse creative Andy Peel joins Southpaw as senior creative

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Southpaw has welcomed Andy Peel into its flourishing...
Businessgolfbusinessnews.com

New Content Creation Agency Seven Iron Launched

Seven Iron aims at giving the golf industry high end creative standards, but without the accompanying London agency costs. One of the advertising world’s leading creative directors, Dave Bedwood, has launched a creative production agency aimed at giving the golf industry high end creative standards, but without the accompanying London agency costs.
TV & VideosTimes Union

Kingstar Media Brings Performance Advertising to Connected TV

Leading North American Advertising Agency Perfectly Poised to Reach Connected Canadians. Kingstar Media is offering, via direct partnerships, premium and targeted Connected TV (CTV) inventory as low as $15 CPM. CTV inventory in Canada have historically been priced in the $35-$50+ CPM range--too high for performance based marketers and only...
EconomyThe Drum

The Drum Awards: which will you enter in 2021?

The Drum Awards is a global awards programme which recognizes best practice, the best companies and the best people from across the marketing and communications industry. The awards are made up of a series of competitions that run throughout the year, split across four categories: Digital, Marketing, Creative and Media.
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

EY winner Boom Supersonic disrupts the friendly skies

Editor's note: This feature is part of the special report surrounding EY's 2021 Entrepreneur of the year awards. Click here to read the entire report. Blake Scholl’s eyes always seemed to be pointed skyward growing up in suburban Cincinnati. “My parents often took me to the local airport to watch...
Businessmediapost.com

Havas Appoints Janus Global Head Of Data For Havas CX

Havas has appointed Ol Janus to the newly created role of Global Head of Data for its dedicated customer experience network, Havas CX. Janus – who was previously Group Head of Data for the network’s lead UK agency, Havas CX helia –- will report to Havas Creative Global Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Sinnock.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Flashtalking, TVSquared incremental reach partnership

Ad management, data-driven creative messaging and unified insights platform Flashtalking, has partnered with global measurement and attribution platform TVSquared for cross-platform TV measurement to provide real-time, household-level insights to marketers globally, proving the unique reach that connected TV (CTV) delivers beyond linear advertising. TVSquared’s always-on ADvantage platform, combined with its...
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

Power of Digital Advertising and Marketing as a Strategic Service Tool

Digital Advertising is a quickly progressing sensation, to gain the rewards, you need to relocate towards digital innovation and also connect your brand. Digital Marketing is an evolution of contemporary technologies that is important for a little, tool, or big organization. Digital Advertising is a strategy that is the very...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

U.K. Government Unveils $1 Billion Insurance Lifeline for Music, Live Events Impacted by COVID

The U.K. government has unveiled a £750 million ($1.04 billion) insurance scheme to help music and live events affected by COVID restrictions. The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, delivered in partnership with the Lloyds banking group, will see the government act as a reinsurer – stepping in with a guarantee to make sure insurers can offer the products events companies need. It will support live events across the U.K. that are open to the general public, including music festivals and business events and will cover costs incurred in the event of cancellation due to the event being legally unable to happen due to COVID restrictions.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

White Paper: The Changing Face of Video Consumption

In the days, not so long ago, when terrestrial television was pretty much the only game in town, technology limited us to just a handful of channels. That was eased by the first cable systems which could deliver a few more, but in many territories, cable was available to only a small part of the population so there was no commercial market for more channels…
EconomyAdvanced Television

Viasat Q1: “Accelerating momentum”

Broadband satellite operator Viasat of California already has a solid client list for its connectivity, including private customers, businesses and airlines. In reporting its Q1/2022 numbers to (June 30), it says that the gradual and fitful re-opening of the global economy is accelerating the momentum the company achieved in the later stages of FY/2021. “We anticipate that momentum to extend throughout FY/2022.”
Food & DrinksPizza Marketplace

Pizza Hut teams with Contentsquare to boost digital customer experience

Pizza Hut is leveraging Contentsquare's customer behavior capabilities to discover how consumers interact with certain areas of their website in the quest to improve the digital customer experience. Contentsquare provides digital experience analytics, and since deploying its platform the digital ventures team at Pizza Hut has already identified several opportunities...
Businessthecustomer.net

Deloitte Digital Launches New SAP® Customer Experience Offerings

Deloitte Digital, a leading Experience Consultancy, today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP that will integrate SAP® Customer Experience solutions into its new Hux series of customer experience offerings. The first offering, Hux Direct Selling, will target direct selling followed by a series of bundled solutions. The offering will help make it easier for clients to purchase, implement and operate the advanced software tools and capabilities needed to deliver a superior customer experience. Each offering will be tailored to the specific needs of individual industries, drawing from Deloitte’s deep experience delivering customer experience solutions that target industry-specific challenges.
BusinessThe Drum

DeversiFi appoints Threepipe as retained digital agency partner

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Following a competitive pitch, DeversiFi, a Layer two...
Businessmartechseries.com

TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

The ad tech innovator taps The Trade Desk’s Henry Shelley to lead APAC region. TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced an expansion in their Asia Pacific (APAC) operations with Henry Shelley appointed as Managing Director, based in Singapore. Fueling TripleLift’s expansion in APAC is its success in Australia, where the company works with 70% of the top 50 comScore publishers.
Economyprweek.com

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Despite more than a year of working from home during the global pandemic, the advertising industry was able to shine through creatively, as evidenced at this year’s Cannes Lions. But despite delivering high-caliber work, brands and agencies are feeling more pressure than ever to prove that creativity performs, according to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy