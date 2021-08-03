Rakuten TV serves up food and culinary channels
Rakuten TV, the European VoD platform, has added a selection of food and culinary focused channels to its current portfolio. With the addition of Bon Appétit, Tastemade, Brindiamo!, L’Atelier des Chefs and iFood.tv the latest acquisitions further enhance the content offering in partnership with number of European content creators and media groups. Rakuten TV now offers over 90 free linear channels across 42 countries.advanced-television.com
