Rakuten TV serves up food and culinary channels

Netgem TV has reached the milestone of 200 channels available to its customers. This was achieved through the recent addition this summer of 20 extra channels. The new channels launch follows the recent BT Sport and SportsTribal TV launch announcement and spreads across all genres, with even more sports channels (Motorvision TV, ESTV) but also lifestyle channels like Cooking Panda and the addition of Toon Goggles TV for kids.