Amazon's 'Lord of The Ring' Series Debuts First Image

By Matt Singer
Production is officially complete on Season 1 of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series, which is expected to be one of the most ambitious (not to mention expensive) TV shows ever produced. To mark the conclusion of photography on this first season down in New Zealand, the site announced the premiere date for the show — September 2, 2022 — and unveiled the first official image from the series.

