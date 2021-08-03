Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Acquires Two Service King Properties for $6.2M

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Service King properties for $6.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Texas and are both corporate-operated under triple net leases with twenty years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcpt#Four Corners#Corners Property Trust#Fcpt#Streetinsider Premium#The Company Rrb#Service King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15,...
modernreaders.com

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Real Estatemeetingstoday.com

VICI Properties to Acquire MGM Growth Properties for $17.2 Billion

A New York City-based real estate investment trust (REIT) will soon become the Las Vegas Strip’s biggest landowner. It was announced August 4 that VICI Properties will acquire MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and will solidify...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $25.8 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
Sunnyvale, CAtheregistrysf.com

Montana Avenue Capital Partners Acquires 53,583 SQFT Silicon Valley Building for $19.3MM

SUNNYVALE, Calif., August 5, 2021 – Montana Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (“MAC”), a real estate investment, management, and development company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, completed the acquisition of a 53,583 square foot freestanding single-story office/R&D building in Sunnyvale, California. MAC acquired the nearly 4-acre campus located at 970 Stewart...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Roscoe Village Multifamily Sells within 10 Weeks

2152 W. Fletcher St., a five-unit multifamily property located in the North Side’s Roscoe Village neighborhood, has traded to a local investor for approximately $1,050,000. The property sold within 10 weeks of being listed. The seller, also a local investor, hired the Essex Realty Group team of Doug Imber, Kate...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Desjardins Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$48.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.43.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real estate for its shareholders. A.J. Real Estate's investment portfolio includes 2.7 million square feet of commercial space in supermarkets, distribution centres and offices with over 200 tenants in the Netherlands.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Commercial Real Estate Prices Have Surpassed Pre-Covid Levels

U.S. commercial real estate property values overall have surpassed their pre-pandemic rates. Green Street’s commercial property price index, which is determined by the net asset values of properties owned by real estate investment trusts, hit 137 last month, 1.3% above where the index sat in February 2020. “With interest rates...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A BP / 7-Eleven Property For $3.7 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven branded gas station / convenience store property for $3.7 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Ohio and is occupied under an existing triple net lease to GPM Empire with approximately 14 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.35% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
Real Estatetheedgemarkets.com

ESR to buy ARA for US$5.2b to create No.3 listed property asset manager

BENGALURU/SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Aug 5): Hong Kong-headquartered ESR Cayman Ltd will acquire real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd for US$5.2 billion, the companies said, creating the third-largest listed real estate investment manager in the world. The combined entity will have US$129 billion in assets under management, of which over...
Real Estatebusinessobserverfl.com

Sila Realty Trust completes $1.32 billion sale

Sila Realty Trust Inc. late last month completed the sale of its 29-property data center portfolio to a Singapore-based firm, a move that allowed the Tampa-based real estate investment trust to pay down debt and reward its shareholders. Tampa-based Sila Realty, the former Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, used...
Real Estateirei.com

ACRE Solutions Partners with Silverpeak and Capstone to expand real estate secondaries market

Phil Barker and Sam Khatib, former executives of CBRE Capital Advisors, are launching a new venture, ACRE Solutions, to serve and foster the secondary market for limited partnership positions in open- and closed-end real estate funds and direct assets. The firm is backed by partnerships with Silverpeak and Capstone Equities, and the team is fully registered with FINRA to execute securities transactions.
San Diego Business Journal

MG Properties Acquires Nevada Apartments

MG Properties Group based in Sorrento Valley had acquired an apartment complex in Nevada. The purchase of Parq Crossing Apartments in the Reno suburb of Sparks was financed with a loan by Key Bank in the amount of $48.8 million arranged by Brooks Benjamin. The seller was Guardian Capital of...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of Two Service Kings For $6.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Service King properties for $6.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Texas and are both corporate-operated under triple net leases with twenty years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
Carlsbad, CASan Diego Business Journal

Capstone Advisors Acquires Arizona Property

Capstone Advisors, a real estate investment firm based in Carlsbad, has acquired an Arizona industrial and office building for $14 million. The Galveston Tech Center in Chandler was 92% occupied at the time of sale. Tenants included CVS Health and Qorvo, a semiconductor tech firm. Capstone advisors was represented by...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 20,700 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Increases Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $30.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Comparison: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings. Profitability. This table compares One Liberty Properties...

Comments / 0

Community Policy