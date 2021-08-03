Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Acquires Two Service King Properties for $6.2M

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.43.