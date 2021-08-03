Cancel
CM Life Sciences II Inc. (CMIIU) Appoints Shaun Blakeman as CFO

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced the appointment of Shaun Blakeman as the company's Chief Financial Officer. "We...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

