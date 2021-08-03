Sunshine & seasonable temperatures

Just a few clouds expected tonight with temperatures in the 50s for most. That means Wednesday will be nice too. Starting off near 60 with highs near 80. There will be a few more clouds around, especially for the southeastern half of our area, but it will be more of a filtered sun thanks to system along the Atlantic coast skimming our region. However, our high pressure system will manage to keep any rain out. Similar again Thursday with some thin clouds and otherwise lots of sun and comfortable temperatures near 80.