Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism. Waiting to leave Japan...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Heiko Maas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Ap#Belarusian#The Associated Press#European#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Smiling human trafficker is caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into the EU from Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood Europe with migrants

A smiling human trafficker has been caught on camera smuggling illegal immigrants into Europe from Belarus. The woman in Belarus is believed to be carrying out dictator Alexander Lukashenko's threat to flood the continent with migrants. The people-smuggler is seen waving to a dozen or so men without passports or...
SportsNewsweek

Belarus Sprinter Says She Was Forcibly Removed From Olympics for Criticizing Coaches

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said Sunday that she had been removed from the national team and forcibly taken to a Tokyo airport over criticism of her coaches. In a video released on social media, Tsimanouskaya called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to help her avoid being returned to her native country against her will.
Immigrationcrossroadstoday.com

Belarus to close border as Lithuania turns away migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus on Thursday ordered the country’s security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania, which earlier this week started turning away immigrants attempting to cross in from Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly...
SportsThe Guardian

Belarusian sprinter who criticised coaches says she will not return to country

The Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to intercede after claiming her criticisms of the national team’s coaches have led to her being dropped from the team and taken, against her wishes, to Tokyo airport. Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women’s...
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Opposition leader who fought expulsion faces Belarus trial

An opposition leader who ripped up her passport to stop officials from expelling her from Belarus went on trial Wednesday as President Alexander Lukashenko steps up his campaign to crush dissent ahead of the first anniversary of disputed elections. Maria Kalesnikava, a flute player who became one of the public...
Immigration94.3 Jack FM

Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in ‘hybrid war’ with EU

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw’s decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that...
U.S. Politics104.1 WIKY

EU summons Belarus envoy over migrant stream to Lithuania

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has summoned the Belarusian envoy in Brussels and held talks with the Iraqi government after accusing Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon against EU sanctions imposed on Minsk. A spokesperson said the European Commission summoned the envoy on Wednesday...
Immigrationdallassun.com

EU Meeting To Discuss Surge Of Migrants From Belarus To Lithuania

European Union home affairs ministers will discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to EU member state Lithuania at an extraordinary meeting on August 18, the Slovenian EU Presidency said on August 6. Representatives of the EU border agency Frontex and Europol will also participate in the video...
SportsVoice of America

Belarusian Sprinter Says She Defected on Family Fears about Safety

Belarusian Olympic runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport. She made the choice because her grandmother told her it was not safe for her to return home. Tsimanouskaya arrived in Poland on Wednesday. She spoke to reporters about the events that led...
Politicswcn247.com

Moldova's parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament has approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature on Friday. The government will be led by new Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist. The government was confirmed after the Party of Action and Solidarity, a pro-Western and center-right party founded by Sandu, won a snap election in July. The party, known as PAS, promised closer ties with the European Union instead of Russia and to clean up corruption in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy