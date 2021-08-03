Cancel
Environment

Cloudy Tuesday with low humidity in the 80s. Here's the forecast

WUSA9
WUSA9
 2 days ago

Expect a lot of clouds Tuesday and Wednesday but it is still not humid. Highs on both days will hold around 80 degrees. Hotter weather is forecast for the end of the week.

Quick Forecast:
Tuesday: Cloudy but pleasant. High: 81.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 68.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, showers are possible south and east. High: 81.

Forecast Discussion:

The humidity remains low on Tuesday. We will be cloudy with just a few sprinkles in the area. A few showers are possible well south and east of D.C. Highs on Tuesday will be around 80 degrees. Clouds will stick around Wednesday, with a shower possible, again mainly well south and east. We'll have a slightly better chance of showers Wednesday night.

Detailed Forecast:
Tuesday: Cloudy but pleasant. Highs: 78-81. Winds: ENE 5-10.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies. Lows: 59-68. Winds: E 5-10.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, shower possible south and east. Highs: 78-83. Winds: E 10-15.

Extended Forecast:
It'll be a warmer Thursday and almost hot again Friday and mainly dry. Highs will be near 90 degrees Thursday and around 90 degrees Friday. The humidity increases Friday through the weekend.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm but not humid. Highs: 84-86.
Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs: 85-90.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 85-90.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs: low 90s.

