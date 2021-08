NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on August 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Virtual options are available for observation or for public comments due to limited space. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. Written comments will be accepted by email angiewinchester@jacksonnc.org or directly to the Commissioners. Please call 828-631-2213 and request to be added to the meeting by video or phone to provide oral comment during the meeting. You will need to provide an email address to receive the link or a phone number for calling-in to the meeting and specify if you will be making public comment. You must call to make this request by 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17th to allow time for the link or number to be sent to you. You may also access the meeting live via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab - "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 22-23e.