CHIBA, Japan (AP) — American wrestler Adeline Gray has done everything except win an Olympic gold medal during her outstanding career. The five-time world champion is one of the most dominant competitors ever in women’s freestyle wrestling. She finished a disappointing seventh in the 75-kilogram class at the 2016 Games while fighting through neck, shoulder and back injuries. She has won two more world titles since healing up. She’s now focused on finally getting an Olympic gold. She heads into the Tokyo Games as the No. 1 seed at 76kg.