Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How Canada Is Preparing for Tourism Reopening

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was welcome news for many Americans to hear that Canada would reopen its borders to vaccinated American travelers. Canada is one of the most popular destinations, and there's sure to be a large number of U.S. travelers flocking to the border when the country once again welcomes them back.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Canada#Americans#Canadians#Destination Canada#Interactive Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Greece
Related
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Changing rules, Covid variant prevents reopening of European tourism

PARIS, France: With European countries scrambling to contain new virus outbreaks with a litany of constantly-changing and last-minute rules, the region's travel and tourism industry is bracing for another bad summer. Travelers to France were left in a bind last week after the country announced that visitors to cultural and...
Public Healthb105country.com

Canada To Reopen Its Borders In August, Here Is What You Need To Know

Canada is opening it's borders to fully vaccinated Americans for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. But for those wanting to enter the U.S. border restrictions have been extended for the Mexico and Canada border through August 21. But, just because you are fully vaccinated with a passport, does not mean you can just skip to my loo into Canada. Pay close attention to these regulations so you can have a smooth trip.
Public HealthThe Ledger

Canada to reopen land border to vaccinated visitors next month

Canada is reopening its land border with the United States next month to vaccinated visitors, but the U.S. is keeping things closed to non-essential travel for now. In a message in the U.S. Federal Register, the government said that while vaccination rates have improved, opening the land border to non-essential travel “still poses too great a risk.”
WorldTravelPulse

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

As Canada reopens, Delta is ramping up operations to its most popular destinations. The airline is adding more than 1,000 seats to the country's biggest markets. Travelers can take advantage of nonstop, easy access from multiple U.S. hubs to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, as well as restarted service to Winnipeg. Toronto will see the largest increase, growing to 10 daily flights in September.
AmericasKING-5

Canada border agency says employees voted to strike ahead of reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fully vaccinated Americans who have been looking forward to driving across the border starting in August may run into another snag. The CBSA reported Tuesday that a majority of Canada Border Services Agency employees have voted to strike. The union's members have been without a contract since...
AmericasAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Canada to reopen border Aug. 9; cannabis is not invited

Canada is opening their border to vaccinated U.S. travelers on Aug. 9, but while cannabis is now legal in New York state and Canada, it’s still illegal to take it between the two locations. Since Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, Mike Niezgoda with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said there...
Worldeturbonews.com

Promoting adventure key for US and Canada border reopening

Canada holds a wealth of tourism experiences covering its diverse natural and urban landscapes. US tourists are known as some of the most active worldwide. In 2020, concerns regarding physical fitness and health increased in the US. Adventure tourism can be categorized as ‘soft’ or ‘hard’ experiences depending on the...
Economypncguam.com

Tourism businesses urged to reopen as visitors start to trickle in

Tourism-related businesses are being urged to reopen as visitors start to trickle in and patronize the island’s hotels. Milton Morinaga, chairman of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said a lot of stores, tourism-related businesses, and optional tours are still closed. Morinaga said during the GVB board meeting Tuesday that these businesses...
WorldNorth Country Public Radio

As Canada reopens to U.S. citizens, marijuana not welcome

Canada is opening their border to vaccinated U.S. travelers on August 9, but while cannabis is now legal in New York state and Canada, it’s still illegal to take it between the two locations. Since Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, Mike Niezgoda with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said there...
Public Healththewatchdogonline.com

Canada to Reopen Border for Fully Vaccinated Americans in August

After a long wait of nearly 16 months, Americans will soon be able to travel to Canada, which plans to open its borders in August. Since March of 2020, non-essential travel into Canada has been banned. This was something that the Canadian government declared as necessary in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. However, beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada’s borders. In addition, international travelers may be allowed to enter Canada beginning September 7, as long as the status with COVID-19 remains favorable in terms of health safety. The borders will however remain closed to all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho Gov. Little calls for reopening borders with Canada

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week touted his call, along with two other governors and two Canadian province premiers, for “normal movement” to be restored across the U.S.-Canadian border. However, Little’s Tuesday news release, noting a letter he and the other governors and premiers sent on July 23,...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Container Village to Boost Tourism in Canada’s Port of Saint John

The federal government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, is supporting the Port of Saint John to develop tourism infrastructure and contribute to the city’s recovery efforts. A total contribution of over $1.7 million to the Saint John Port Authority has been announced by Wayne Long, member of...
TravelTravelPulse

Beautiful Grenada Welcoming Foreign Visitors

Grenada has been on the forefront of tourism developments with new airlift, accommodations, experiences, restaurants and more, and the warm and friendly Grenadian people invite travellers to experience Pure Grenada and the uniqueness of the Spice Isle of the Caribbean. As travellers re-engage their passion for travel, the tri-island destination...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Air Canada returns to Dublin as travel restrictions loosen

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between Dublin and its hub at Toronto Pearson Airport, with a three-times weekly non-¬stop service. The outbound service from Dublin to Toronto will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the return service from Toronto to Dublin on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy