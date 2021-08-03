How Canada Is Preparing for Tourism Reopening

After a long wait of nearly 16 months, Americans will soon be able to travel to Canada, which plans to open its borders in August. Since March of 2020, non-essential travel into Canada has been banned. This was something that the Canadian government declared as necessary in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. However, beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada’s borders. In addition, international travelers may be allowed to enter Canada beginning September 7, as long as the status with COVID-19 remains favorable in terms of health safety. The borders will however remain closed to all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.