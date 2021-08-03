Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edenton, NC

Shirley Lee Hall

Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Shirley Lee Hall., 81, went peacefully to rest with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2021. She was born on January 21, 1940 in Edenton, NC, the eldest child of the late Benjamin Harrison Winborne and Minnie Elliott Winborne. She attended the public schools in Edenton, NC, graduating from Edenton High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended business school in Durham NC. In 1961, Shirley and the late John Hall, Sr. united in holy matrimony. To this union, one child was born, John, Jr. Shirley and John Sr. resided in New York City for 45 years. While there, she had a long and successful career with Automated Data Processing and The New York City Police Department. She worked diligently with both entities, retiring with distinction. While residing in New York City, they were members of Bethel Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY, where Rev. Dr. W.J. Hall was their pastor. Upon returning to Edenton, NC in 2005, they both rejoined Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a loyal, faithful and dedicated member until her demise. Shirley served on the Senior Usher Ministry, the Pastor’s Aid Ministry and the Christian Education Ministry. Shirley (affectionately known as Dash) loved returning to Edenton, where she and John Elton, Sr. restored the family home. She became involved with the community as well as the church. She volunteered to be secretary of the D.F. Walker Alumni Association for a while. She resided at the family home until moving to Memphis, TN in 2019 to be with her son. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Elton Hall Sr; Her father, Benjamin Harrison Winborne; Her mother, Minnie Elliott; two brothers Harrison Ray Winborne; Ronnie Lee Winborne; two sisters-in-law and their spouses, Doretha H. Thomas (Josiah, Sr.) and Jeanetta H. Foust (Tommy). Cherishing her beautiful memories are her son, John Elton, Jr (Michael); one brother, Alvin Earl Winborne (Amelia) of Fredericksburg, VA and one sister, Mary Ann Winborne of Edenton, NC.; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn H. Biggs (Michael) of Williamsburg, VA, and Gloria H. Smith (Franklin) of Washington, DC. Other family members remembering her kind soul are several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many friends. Shirley lived a life of service to others and she exemplified the epitome of the song “May the work I’ve done speak for me.” If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Romans 14:8 Funeral service entrusted to Blair Funeral Home, Edenton N.C.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ronnie Lee#Mary Ann#Brooklyn#Edenton High School#Automated Data Processing#Bethel Baptist Church#The Senior Usher Ministry#Franklin#Romans#Blair Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy