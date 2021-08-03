Shirley Lee Hall., 81, went peacefully to rest with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2021. She was born on January 21, 1940 in Edenton, NC, the eldest child of the late Benjamin Harrison Winborne and Minnie Elliott Winborne. She attended the public schools in Edenton, NC, graduating from Edenton High School in 1958. After graduation, she attended business school in Durham NC. In 1961, Shirley and the late John Hall, Sr. united in holy matrimony. To this union, one child was born, John, Jr. Shirley and John Sr. resided in New York City for 45 years. While there, she had a long and successful career with Automated Data Processing and The New York City Police Department. She worked diligently with both entities, retiring with distinction. While residing in New York City, they were members of Bethel Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY, where Rev. Dr. W.J. Hall was their pastor. Upon returning to Edenton, NC in 2005, they both rejoined Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a loyal, faithful and dedicated member until her demise. Shirley served on the Senior Usher Ministry, the Pastor’s Aid Ministry and the Christian Education Ministry. Shirley (affectionately known as Dash) loved returning to Edenton, where she and John Elton, Sr. restored the family home. She became involved with the community as well as the church. She volunteered to be secretary of the D.F. Walker Alumni Association for a while. She resided at the family home until moving to Memphis, TN in 2019 to be with her son. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Elton Hall Sr; Her father, Benjamin Harrison Winborne; Her mother, Minnie Elliott; two brothers Harrison Ray Winborne; Ronnie Lee Winborne; two sisters-in-law and their spouses, Doretha H. Thomas (Josiah, Sr.) and Jeanetta H. Foust (Tommy). Cherishing her beautiful memories are her son, John Elton, Jr (Michael); one brother, Alvin Earl Winborne (Amelia) of Fredericksburg, VA and one sister, Mary Ann Winborne of Edenton, NC.; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn H. Biggs (Michael) of Williamsburg, VA, and Gloria H. Smith (Franklin) of Washington, DC. Other family members remembering her kind soul are several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many friends. Shirley lived a life of service to others and she exemplified the epitome of the song “May the work I’ve done speak for me.” If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Romans 14:8 Funeral service entrusted to Blair Funeral Home, Edenton N.C.