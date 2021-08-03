Cancel
Obituaries

J. Timothy White

Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Timothy “Tim” White, of 738 Sandy Ridge Road, died Friday, July 30, 2021, in the home in which he was born 78 years ago. The son of the late Cotter Bright White, Sr. and Blanche Wiggins White, he was born on August 31, 1942. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Novella Knowles. In years past, Mr. White owned and operated the Tyner Service Station, and the local country store, M & R Service Center. Later he worked at United Piece & Dye Works, but mostly was known throughout the surrounding area as the operator of White’s Pecan Cracking Service, operated out of the barn in his back yard. A member of Burgess Baptist Church, he had retired after 26 years of service with the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, and had served in the United States Air Force. Surviving is his wife of nearly 57 years, Linda Byrum White, and their children, Nicole White Flynn (husband, William) of Conway, and Jay White (wife, Lori) of Edenton; his brother, C.B. White, Jr. (wife, Patsy) of Lumberton; his brother-in-law, Anson Knowles of Norfolk, VA; and four grandchildren, Joshua White (fiancé, Lacey), Chelsea White, Dylan White, and Brianne Flynn. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by his former pastor, The Rev. Don English. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family and at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Center Hill-Cross Roads V.F.D., P.O. Box 185, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

