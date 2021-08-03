Cancel
Palo Pinto County, TX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ...

Weatherford Democrat
 4 days ago

The Palo Pinto County Commissioner’s Court will conduct a Public Hearing on the Proposed FY 2022 Palo Pinto County Budget. This budget will raise more property taxes than last year’s budget by $497,961 or 3.74% and of that amount $318,359 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year. The Public Hearing will take place at 9:00 A.M., Monday, August 23, 2021, in the County Courtroom in the courthouse in Palo Pinto. A copy of the proposed budget is located on the county’s website at www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us and may be inspected in the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse between the hours of 8:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.

