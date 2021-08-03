Top-pick DeVonta Smith may miss a few weeks of Eagles camp

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 4. Philadelphia Eagles. I am a believer in Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles really like him too, but this is as aggressive of a front office as you will find, and a very involved owner and the prospect of landing a star QB has been talked about within that organization since things began falling apart with Carson Wentz. They have been watching this Watson thing for months and many execs believe they would be front-runners to land him, should a trade materialize. They’d love Rodgers, too, I am sure, though I don’t see him being someone who is bound for Philly (and he will be able to control where he lands should trade talks commence). Could Jimmy G become available at some point? All I know is the Eagles are not afraid to ask about anything and willing to think big and make a blockbuster if need be. [BLG Note: Jason La Canfora was first to report the Eagles’ interest in Watson.]