Lester expected to start for St. Louis against Atlanta

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Atlanta Braves (52-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-52, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (3-5, 5.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +110, Braves -127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 30-21 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 25-27 on the road. Atlanta has hit 148 home runs as a team this season. Freddie Freeman leads them with 23, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Drew Smyly recorded his fourth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Kwang Hyun Kim registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 49 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

