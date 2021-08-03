Cancel
Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Pirates

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (1-2, 7.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -236, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 30-24 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .387 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .492 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Pirates are 17-36 in road games. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .379.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Eric Lauer secured his fourth victory and Escobar went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Bryse Wilson registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .475.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .210 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

