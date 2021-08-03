Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Reds

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Minnesota Twins (44-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-50, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -139, Twins +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 26-26 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .399.

The Twins are 20-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-7. Tejay Antone secured his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Hansel Robles registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 102 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Alex Blandino
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Brandon Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Jim Bowden’s Rookie of the Year rankings are embarrassing

The Athletics’ Jim Bowden ranked Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India as the third-best rookie in the National League. This is just another example of the national media failing to recognize the impact that India has had on his team. Furthermore, Bowden doesn’t even rank Tyler Stephenson among the Top 10 rookies in the NL.
MLBWKRC

Reds trade outfielder, place relief pitcher on injured list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday placed relief pitcher R.J. Alaniz on the 10-day injured list and traded outfielder Mark Payton to the New York Mets for cash among a handful of moves. Alaniz is dealing with a left calf strain. Payton was designated for assignment on July...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Twins for Kenta Maeda

It sounds as if the Mariners are kicking the tires on Jose Berrios. If the price ends up being too high (it likely will), then they could stay on the phone with the Twins to ask about Kenta Maeda. Byron Buxton turned down an extension recently, and in turn, more...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Latest Twins rumors: Berríos, Buxton, Maeda all landing in trade talks

Time is winding down as Friday's MLB trade deadline approaches and the Minnesota Twins are expected to be "extremely active as sellers." The report comes from Dan Hayes of The Athletic, who put out a juicy notebook late on Tuesday night. In the latest batch of rumors, the Twins are taking calls on several players and could make a slew of deals ahead of the deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Kyle Farmer cannot be benched once Mike Moustakas returns

The Cincinnati Reds are expecting third baseman Mike Moustakas to return from injury in the coming days, perhaps as soon as today. When that happens, Kyle Farmer cannot be benched in favor of Eugenio Suarez. Farmer must remain in the everyday lineup as the team’s starting shortstop. Moustakas and fellow...
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Moustakas is back. What it means for the Cincinnati Reds' infield, Eugenio Suárez

Mike Moustakas returned to the Cincinnati Reds lineup Friday for the first time since May 18 and there’s suddenly a roster crunch in the infield. First baseman Joey Votto was the National League Player of the Month in July. Second baseman Jonathan India was the NL Rookie of the Month in July and has been a catalyst at the top of the lineup. Shortstop Kyle Farmer has played exceptional defense and is hitting .389 in his last 26 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Hit hard in no-decision

Maeda didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Reds, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander appeared to have turned things around in July, posting a 2.15 ERA...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds activate Mike Moustakas from injured list

Yesterday, the Cincinnati Reds had big news regarding one of the players to whom they had doled out a potential $64 million contract in free agency prior to the start of the 2020 season. That, of course, was the return of Nick Castellanos to the lineup after he’d been on the injured list with a broken wrist, the result of being hit by a pitch.
MLBdarnews.com

Donaldson's RBI single in 11th lifts Twins over Astros 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) -- Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson had an RBI single in the 11th inning in the Minnesota Twins' 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero (5-4) with no outs in the 11th to score the runner who started the inning on second base.
MLBdrgnews.com

Jax Pitches Solidly In Twins’ Win At Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Griffin Jax is making the most of his opportunity to start in the majors, and highlighted his skills Thursday night by stifling one of baseball’s toughest lineups. The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Moose is Loose

Tonight’s performance from Mike Moustakas marked the first game back since being slotted on the 60-day IL on May 18th. And he wasted no time by collecting three doubles with two runs and two RBI while helping solidify a shutout of the division-rival Pirates. The question we are all wondering is what to expect from Moose as we advance. Steamer projects Moustakas for eight HRs, with 20 runs and 23 RBI, with a .242 batting average. That projection looks about right since he’s always relied on an HR-heavy approach with a lack of regard to the batting average throughout his career. As for the counting stats, if Cincinnati smashes as they have been lately, they could be much greater.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Fall in Extras to Twins 5-4

The Astros failed again in extra-innings, today in a most bizarre way. With two outs in the 11th inning and the tying run on third, Mr. Walk-off himself, Jose Altuve tried to bunt the runner home, which, with two outs, meant that he would have to be safe at first as well.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 5, Astros 4: Bullpen (?!?) wins XXtra Manfredball on Sano throw

In a game that counted to Houston players/fans and some Twins roster hopefuls, Minnesota managed to score one run in both gimcracked extra innings while holding the Astros to only "holding serve" (*) in the 10th. A strange situation resulted in the final play. Josh Donaldson, the Twins’ resident “ARRR!...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 8/8/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Twins

Chicago White Sox (66-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Twins: Beau Burrows (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +148, White Sox -172; over/under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy