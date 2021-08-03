Cancel
MLB

Kikuchi, Mariners to take on Patino, Rays

By The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners (57-50, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-43, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -166, Mariners +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 34-21 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Mariners are 24-27 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Flexen notched his 10th victory and Ty France went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Michael Wacha registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is batting .242.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is slugging .495.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

