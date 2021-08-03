Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lyles expected to start as Rangers host the Angels

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (52-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-67, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +125, Angels -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 26-27 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .255.

The Angels have gone 22-28 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .350.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1. Dane Dunning earned his fifth victory and Brock Holt went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Chris Rodriguez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and is batting .251.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 63 extra base hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Luke Bard
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Dexter Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Allard scheduled to start as Texas hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (53-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-68, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +145, Angels -164; over/under is 8...
MLBhalohangout.com

LA Angels: Re-signing Alex Cobb, Raisel Iglesias will prove LAA has direction

The trade deadline has come and gone and the LA Angels still sit in a very similar spot as they did prior to July 30th. The team currently sits at 55-54 which is good for 10 games back of the Astros in the AL West, and 6 behind the A’s in the Wild Card race (all stats in article are as of August 6th). The team just received a major blow as it was recently reported that Anthony Rendon’s season has concluded due to needing surgery in his right hip.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Anderson expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (58-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-61, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +121, Brewers -138; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Nick Tropeano Signed To Minor League Contract

What once appeared to be an area of strength for the Los Angeles Dodgers has now become a concern as the team is down to just four healthy starting pitchers. Losing Dustin May to Tommy John surgery, along with Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin both being on the 10-day injured list, and Trevor Bauer still on administrative leave has not only impacted the Dodgers’ rotation but overall pitching staff.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Keuchel expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (46-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-45, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 7.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -206, Royals +173;...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Freeway Series Preview; Dodgers Sign Veteran Nick Tropeano

Friday night will be the beginning of the Freeway Series when the Dodgers host the crosstown rival Angels at Dodger Stadium. The Angels come in one game over.500 with a record of 55-54, and the Dodgers own a record of 65-44 Newest Dodger Trea Turner possibly may be activated Saturday,...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

Los Angeles Angels (53-54) at Texas Rangers (39-68) LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA) TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA) NOTE: Eli White was initially in Wednesday's lineup, but was scratched prior to first pitch with right elbow tightness. The severity of the injury is not yet determined.
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s face 31 mph eephus pitch from Brock Holt

The Oakland A’s beat the Texas Rangers 12-3 on Saturday, and it was a big enough blowout that the losing side decided it wasn’t worth spending any more relievers to finish off the game. In the 8th inning, third baseman Brock Holt came off the bench and took the mound to pitch.
MLBsemoball.com

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Luzardo scheduled to start for Marlins at Rockies

Miami Marlins (47-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-61, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy