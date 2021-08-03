Cancel
IOG spuds first Blythe well in UK North Sea

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst gas is expected in the fourth quarter. London-listed IOG has spudded its first well at the Blythe field in the UK south North Sea, the company said in a stock filing on August 3, noting that first gas was expected in the fourth quarter. The junior operator is developing...

www.naturalgasworld.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea#Gazprom#Uk#Iog#The Blythe Elgood#Calenergy Resources
