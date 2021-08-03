Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Peralta expected to start as Tigers host the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Boston Red Sox (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 30-24 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .280.

The Red Sox are 30-22 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-9. Matt Andriese notched his first victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-6 with two RBIs for Boston. Alex Lange took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .454.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Matt Andriese
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Wily Peralta
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Era#Red Sox 141#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox First Pitch: Concerns About Red Sox Starting Pitching?

Should we be concerned about the Red Sox’s starting pitching?. With the exception of Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox’s starting pitchers have struggled to find consistency during the 2021 MLB season. Since the start of June, every Red Sox starting pitcher’s ERA has risen, with the exception of Nathan Eovaldi.
MLBKansas City Star

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (50-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-40, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber Gives Injury Update; Expects To Start Rehab

The Boston Red Sox added some power in Kyle Schwarber, but he isn’t ready just yet. The former Washington Nationals star arrived with a hamstring strain that had him on the injured list, but has resumed activities like jogging and hitting. Schwarber on Saturday addressed the media, providing a positive...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Detroit, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Consecutive multi-hit performances have Hernandez hitting .333 with three extra-base hits and six runs in his last 10 games. Marwin Gonzalez, just activated from the injured list, is starting at second base and batting seventh.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Wily Peralta: Solid in no-decision

Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox. Peralta needed 46 pitches to get through the first two innings Tuesday, but after allowing an unearned run in the first and a solo homer to Hunter Renfroe in the second, the right-hander settled in to subdue a potent Boston order. For a guy who had allowed 11 runs in his previous two starts, one earned run through 4.2 innings can't be seen as a bad thing. However, he needed 96 pitches to get through the outing and walked the final two batters that he faced. He now has issued multiple walks in five straight starts and has not struck out more than four since punching out six Rangers on July 5.
MLBSportsGrid

Rafael Devers back in the starting lineup for the Red Sox

Rafael Devers returns to the lineup for the Red Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Devers had missed the last two games for the Sox due to a quadriceps injury. He is back in the lineup Saturday, batting second and playing third base. Devers is having an MVP-type season but is having trouble gaining traction behind Vladimir Guerrero of the Blue Jays and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox: TV, radio, probable starting pitchers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 77 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2. 3.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (6-6 5.15 ERA). PUT IT IN THE...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox at Tigers lineup: Not just another game

The Red Sox look to break out of a pronounced funk, one that has sent them into second place and shattered some of the mystique of this otherwise dreamy season, when they head to Detroit to take on the AL Central’s third-place Tigers behind Garrett Richards (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network).
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox: Live game updates

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 77 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2. 3.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (6-6 5.15 ERA). PUT IT IN THE...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Doubts about these Red Sox start with ownership

Athletes need little provocation to play the "no one believed in us" card, but typically their targets reside outside the organization. The Red Sox find themselves in the rare position of credibly being able to aim that ire at their owners in the wake of a trade deadline that suggested John Henry and Co. aren't buying this surprising run to contention.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 2, Tigers 4: Hahaha, this sucks man

Things are not going well for the Red Sox. I mean, honestly that’s all we can really say at this point. Whether or not panic is warranted feels besides the point to me. The fact is they are playing bad baseball at an inopportune time, and it continues here on Tuesday. Facing a Tigers team that is better than most think but still not great, the Red Sox got another start from Garrett Richards that was worse than it looked on paper (and it still didn’t look great on paper) and more importantly they got another lackluster day from the bats.
MLBWOOD

Miguel Cabrera’s 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight...
MLBOver the Monster

Game 109 Gamethread: Red Sox at Tigers

Let’s just get a win. One singular win. That’s all I’m asking for. It’s not too much, imo. It’s Eduardo Rodriguez taking on Casey Mize. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET. Last Night. How to Watch. You can watch locally on cable on NESN as well as on...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Tigers Series Preview

The Tigers, while out of the race, are a better team than most people think and have actually been over .500 in each of the last three months. Up, but only a little. The Tigers were the hottest team in baseball coming out of the break, winning their first seven games. they followed that up with four straight losses, however, and more recently have righted the ship again, winning four of their last six. Both of those losses did come against the Orioles this past weekend.
MLBWILX-TV

Tigers rout Red Sox

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1 Thursday afternoon, winning two out of three games in the series. Victor Reyes paced the Tigers with two triples. Miguel Cabrera did not homer, so his career total remains at 498. The Tigers now have a 53-58 season record heading to Cleveland and then Baltimore on a road trip which begins tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy