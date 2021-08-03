Cancel
MLB

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Phillies

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (53-53, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-57, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-6, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 165 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +149, Phillies -169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 29-27 in home games in 2020. Washington’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 18 homers.

The Phillies have gone 22-32 away from home. Philadelphia is slugging .402 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-5. Archie Bradley earned his sixth victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Gabe Klobosits registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 99 hits and has 58 RBIs.

J.T. Realmuto ranks second on the Phillies with 48 RBIs and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

