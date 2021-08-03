Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Indians

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cleveland Indians (52-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-49, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -209, Indians +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .659 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Indians have gone 26-28 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Bryan Shaw secured his fourth victory and Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cleveland. Brad Hand took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 34 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .278 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Indians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Tommy Milone
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Myles Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#Probables#Era#The Toronto Blue Jays#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk starting Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays listed Alejandro Kirk as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Kirk will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Reese McGuire takes a seat. Kirk has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8 fantasy points in...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Hatch scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (49-46, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-39, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tom Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under is...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Rich Hill’s Mets Debut Against Blue Jays Was a Success

Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who was traded to the Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for pitcher Tommy Hunter and Double-A catcher Matt Dyer, made his team debut on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. The 41-year-old veteran pitched five innings in his first start...
MLB27 First News

Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians

TORONTO (AP) – Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays series preview, pitching matchups

CHICAGO — This is a preview of the four-game series between the Indians and Toronto that start Monday night. Where: Rogers Centre, Monday through Thursday. Pitching matchups and starting times: RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.47) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04) Monday at 3:07 p.m.; RHP Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26) vs. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26) Tuesday at 7:07; RHP J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60) vs. LHP Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58) Tuesday at 7:07 p.m.; and RHP Triston McKenzie (1-4, 6.11) vs. RHP Ross Stripling (4-6, 4.75) Thursday at 7:0 7p.m.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Indians score three runs in 10th to top Blue Jays

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in a three-run 10th inning and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series. Cleveland took the lead in the 10th against Brad Hand (5-6) when Myles Straw, placed at second base, took...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Berríos dominates in first start with Blue Jays

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher José Berríos made his first start with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, throwing six shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Berríos was traded to the Blue Jays on Friday and wasted no time in making a first impression. After allowing...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Guardians going international for four-game set against Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will welcome a team to the Rodgers Center for just the second time this season. After a year of playing in minor-league stadiums due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Jays are home and welcoming the Cleveland Guardians for a four-game series. This series also includes an...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Blue Jays shut out Indians behind Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, right-hander Ross Stripling pitched six strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 3-0 Wednesday night. The Blue Jays, who won three in a row after dropping the opener of the four-game series with Cleveland, moved...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu delivers impressive outing in Toronto debut

TORONTO -- Hyun Jin Ryu signed his $80-million, four-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Dec. 27, 2019 and after 32 starts and 13 home outings, he finally toed the Rogers Centre rubber and delivered a strong debut that was a long time coming. The ace left-hander was in...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

George Springer powers Blue Jays past Indians

George Springer had four hits, including a solo home run and a two-run double, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-6 Wednesday night. Corey Dickerson added a two-run double to help the Blue Jay take a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Owen...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Execute in Ryu's Home Debut

The Cleveland Indians are a .500 baseball team. They’re second in their division, but nine games out of the Central lead and 6.5 back of a playoff spot. The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays aspire to be more. Coming off a loss, with their ace on the mound, the Blue Jays...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Blank Cleveland 3-0

The Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 last night in Toronto. Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs and Ross Stripling combined with the Toronto bullpen for a 3-hitter to make Cleveland their ninth shut-out of the season. The Blue Jays are now a season-high 8...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Bichette homers, Stripling pitches Jays past Indians 3-0

Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Thursday night. With its ninth shutout, Toronto (57-49) won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north...
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez batting fifth on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Corey Dickerson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 13.4 FanDuel points...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Red Sox will play game one of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 3:07 PM EDT. The Red Sox are 2-8 in their last ten games this season. The team managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Tigers by winning the second match. Boston lost the first meeting with the Blue Jays at 4-12. The Red Sox are sitting on a 64-47 record as second in the AL East standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy