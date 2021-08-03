Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gazprom keeps Europe in suspense

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flows westwards through Ukraine remain at the level agreed in 2019, while prices at hubs surge. Russian pipeline export monopoly Gazprom’s flows were in July up compared with last year (+8.3%) but down on June (-6.2%). Nord Stream's annual scheduled maintenance was completed on time between July 13 and 23, reducing de facto the direct flows to Europe (-18% vs June 2021). In July, Gazprom managed to transit a record high 1.1bn m³ through Turkey for Europe to mitigate the maintenance. The transit deal signed in December 2019 between Gazprom and Naftogaz provides for 40bn m³ this year. As the volume has to be spread evenly each month, that means...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Suspense#Russian#Nord Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Related
Trafficrock947.com

Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Gazprom makes a move, Italian consortium develops solution for port areas, and more

Gazprom Neft, a unit of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, joined the Council of Industrial Partners of the Technological Hydrogen Valley consortium. “The company will participate in projects to develop technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen, as well as the utilization of carbon dioxide. Today, Gazprom Neft already produces more than 100 thousand tons of hydrogen at its technological sites, and the plans are to reach 250 thousand tons by 2024,” reads a statement published on Tuesday. So far, Gazprom Neft has not considered hydrogen a final product, but an agent for oil refining. The company is also teaming up with the Government of Serbia to deploy carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies in the Balkan country. Over the last six years, the third-largest oil producer in Russia has been involved in projects for capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it into oil reservoirs to maintain reservoir pressure and increase oil recovery. “Such technologies are now being successfully applied at the Rusanda field by NIS in Serbia, a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and the Government of Serbia,” reads the note, showing how Russian oil and gas companies see hydrogen and CCU technologies as simultaneous, symbiotic developments.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Russia now U.S.' No. 2 oil supplier

Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand. U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom moves to St Petersburg

The Russian gas company's new headquarters is the tallest building in Europe. [image credit: Gazprom]. Russia's state-owned gas supplier Gazprom has re-registered itself in St Petersburg, at the site of the Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Europe, the company said on August 4. The company was previously registered in...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Siberian Fire Limits Gazprom Exports To Europe

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on August 6 it had slowed gas shipments abroad after fire struck a processing plant in western Siberia. No one was hurt in the fire, which happened at a facility near Novy Urengoy. Russian media said transports of natural gas via Belarus and Poland...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports up 6% in July

The three east coast projects are APLNG; Gladstone LNG and Queensland Curtis LNG. LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came in at 1.77mn metric tons (mt) in July, up 6% year/year, according to the published by Gladstone Ports Corp on August 6. China was the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US shale producers remain disciplined with production and capital guidance despite high oil prices

The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. Most US shale producers are being conservative in their production and capital guidance, as priorities remain around protecting balance sheets and generating free cash flow. For many operators, this has led to a drawdown of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) inventory wells in the past six months, to reduce capital expenditure while maintaining production levels, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK opposition urges "hard-edged" end date for oil and gas exploration

The UK government faces criticism for lacking bolder climate goals on one hand, and not being honest with the electorate about the cost of the energy transition on the other. The UK Labour opposition party urged the government on August 4 to set a "hard-edged" timetable for phasing out North Sea oil and gas exploration, while stressing that the jobs of workers affected by the energy transition must be protecte...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

German gas generation falls 35%, coal rebounds as margins diverge

German gas-fired power generation fell in July as record high European gas hub prices further eroded margins, while hard coal generation almost exceeded gas-fired generation and lignite topped the German power mix. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. TSO data aggregated by Fraunhofer ISE...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Russia Second Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to USA

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand. U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May...
Energy IndustryHarvard Health

Ukraine’s Low-Carbon Gas Potential and the European Union

Since 1991, energy delivery and gas supplies have been an important factor in post-Soviet Ukraine’s relations with both Russia and the European Union (EU). Russia was and still is partially dependent on the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) and has not been able to take full control of its energy relations with the EU. Since the 2004 Orange Revolution, geopolitical considerations rather than economic needs have motivated Moscow to build new pipelines specifically designed to bypass Ukraine, and thereby to get a freer hand in its dealings with its westernizing “brother nation.”
Economyneworleanssun.com

Russia wants to open its Arctic seas to international shipping

Russia needs to upgrade the Northern Sea Route to make it an international transportation corridor allowing all-season transfer of cargo through the Arctic, the first deputy prime minister says. "Conditions should be created for [the Northern Sea Route] to become an international transit corridor," Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

IOG to sell UK North Sea gas to Gazprom

The deal will cover supplies from the Elgood and Southwark fields, and later from the Nailsworth and Elland fields. UK junior IOG reported on July 29 signing an deal to sell gas supplies from its fields in the south UK North Sea to the marketing and trading arm of Russia's Gazprom.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Gazprom Pipeline Ruptures, Catches Ablaze In Russia's Perm Region

Russia's state-run natural gas monopoly Gazprom says a trunk pipeline belonging to the firm has leaked and caught ablaze in the Perm region some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. Reuters quotes the company as saying in a statement that there were no immediate reports of injuries in the July 26...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Gazprom to pay 349 mln euros in advance to use Bulgarian pipeline

SOFIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s state gas company Gazprom has agreed to pay 349 million euros ($412 million) in advance for capacity on the Bulgarian extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Bulgarian state network operator Bulgartransgaz said on Tuesday. Gazprom’s export unit Gazprom Export has agreed to pay upfront...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Gazprom dismisses Naftogaz chief remarks over Ukraine gas sales

Russia's Gazprom has dismissed comments made July 24 by the head of Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Ukrayiny about direct Russian gas sales to Ukraine, saying it had not offered to sell gas to its neighbor. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In an interview on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy