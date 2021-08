Refiners hope commitment letters would help grant them new quotas: source. Strict rules, industry clampdown may lead to feedstock shortage for some: source. China's Shandong provincial government has asked independent refineries operating in its region to sign commitments to fully abide by the crude import quota rules, in an effort to ensure compliance and clamp down on industry misconduct of the quota usage, market sources told S&P Global Platts on Aug. 4. The move is also aimed at granting the companies their fair share of quotas in the next round of allocations, the market sources added.