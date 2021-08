The collaboration aims to bring strategic expertise as well as digital front door and virtual care solutions to healthcare organizations in the US and abroad. Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, announces a strategic partnership with VasoTechnology, a subsidiary of Vaso Corporation and a nationwide solutions provider that offers a best in breed suite of healthcare imaging services and managed network services. Together the companies have already begun supporting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations through the delivery of best-fit digital health solutions and strategic expertise.