Dolores County, CO

Dolores County Sheriff Wilson Lifts Fire Restrictions

dovecreekpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective August 3rd 12:01 a.m. The Dolores County Sheriff Don Wilson annouced today that the fire ban will be lifted in Unincorporated Dolores County effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Current Stage I Fire Restrictions are also lifted on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management...

www.dovecreekpress.com

Comments / 0

