Dow hovers around 35000. The US NFP data release today could be key in deciding whether the Dow can rise past 35250 or will fall back to 34250-34000 and keep the sideways range intact for some more time. DAX is moving up towards the upper end of its 15200-15800 range. We expect the range to break on the upside. Nikkei is managing to hold above 27500 but needs to break above 28000 to move up towards the upper end of its 27000-29500 range. Shanghai seems to be lacking strength to move up and looks likely to fall back. Need to watch closely. Sensex and Nifty sustained higher and stable yesterday. The outlook remains bullish to see further rise from here.