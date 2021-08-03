Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe uptrend for the currency pair is currently slowing down and the first obstacle is the resistance at around 1.1890. However, the trend seems ready to reverse and the expectations are for a breakout in this area and an attack of the next resistance at around 1.1955. The first daily support the bulls can expect at around 1.1853. If it fails to withstand the bearish pressure, the next one is at 1.1824 – a key area for the evolving movement. Today, no events are expected in the economic calendar that could significantly increase volatility.

Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.

