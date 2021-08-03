Daily Tecnical Analysis

The uptrend for the currency pair is currently slowing down and the first obstacle is the resistance at around 1.1890. However, the trend seems ready to reverse and the expectations are for a breakout in this area and an attack of the next resistance at around 1.1955. The first daily support the bulls can expect at around 1.1853. If it fails to withstand the bearish pressure, the next one is at 1.1824 – a key area for the evolving movement. Today, no events are expected in the economic calendar that could significantly increase volatility.