Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Manufacturing Activity Is Slowing

By Danske Bank
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother quiet day on the macro data front will give markets plenty of time to focus on corporate earnings and Covid-19 headlines. Danmarks Nationalbank will release currency reserve figures for July. The 60 second overview. Key market questions: With little news overnight investors are still dwelling with questions on slowing...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Bonds#Fed#Defensives#German#Ism#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian#Aud Usd#Msci World#Vix#Us Treasury#European#Qe#Ecb#Pepp#Pspp#Fx#Cad#Nok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

Analysts Evaluate US Labor Market Data And Financial Statements Of Major Companies

Initial jobless claims in the US decreased by 14,000 to 385,000. The number of layoffs fell to its lowest level in more than 21 years. It indicates that companies are holding on to their workers by any possible means amid a labor shortage. Today, the investors’ attention will be focused on the Nonfarm Payrolls data and the unemployment rate in the USA. The good labor data might raise concerns that the Fed will start cutting its QE program soon. Negative labor market data will cause questions about the economic recovery but will add confidence that the soft monetary policy will remain unchanged. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Thursday as optimism over strong corporate reporting, as well as progress on the infrastructure bill and expectations for a strong monthly jobs report on Friday, supported investor sentiment. 340 companies in the S&P 500 index have already reported for the past quarter. 87.6% improved their earnings estimates. The White House considers the option to oblige foreigners to vaccinate from COVID-19 before traveling to the United States.
Businessactionforex.com

US Open: Futures Rise as Jobless Claims Fall

FTSE -0.11% at 7112. US futures are edging higher as investors continue to digest corporate earnings, jobs data and concerns over the spread of the delta variant and its potential impact on the US economic recovery. Initial jobless claims came in at 385k in line with forecasts and a mild...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Hit As Delta, US Data And China Trump Recovery Hope

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday following a tepid Wall Street lead as traders contemplated mixed US data, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant and indications that the Federal Reserve could begin winding back its ultra-loose monetary policy by the end of the year. Adding to selling pressure were concerns...
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Services Activity Contraction Slows In July

(RTTNews) - India's service sector contracted at a softer pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 45.4 in July from 41.2 in June. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 49.0. A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in...
BusinessShareCast

UK manufacturing growth slows in July amid stretched supply chains

UK manufacturing growth slowed in July amid supply chain issues and staff shortages, according to a survey released on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 60.4 from 63.9 in June and from May’s record high of 65.6. Nevertheless, the PMI has signalled expansion for 14 months.
ComputersPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Global Shortage of Computer Chips Hits US Manufacturing

A global shortage of computer chips is causing major headaches for American manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the disruption of supply chains and manufacturing the world over. Manufacturers of computer chips in Asia have been especially hard hit. And that means companies that make products that rely on such chips are feeling the pinch.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Economyactionforex.com

US Job Growth Will Give The Dollar A New Flourishing

For markets, today is employment day. The US publishes its monthly jobs growth estimate. This indicator could regain its lost glory this month as the economic indicator that provokes the most volatility in the markets. Strong data this time will confirm an imminent tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, then risk triggering a significant reassessment of the value and prospects on the financial markets.
Economymining.com

Gold price plummets as US employment data beat expectations

Gold prices took a hard fall on Friday after a strong US employment report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated. Spot gold plummeted 2.5% to $1,760.88 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, its lowest in over a month, while US gold...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...
Currenciesactionforex.com

FX: The US Dollar Maintains Its Gains

The US Dollar finished little changed overnight but is still holding on to all its gains this week. The dollar index edged 0.03% lower to 92.26, rising 0.11% to 92.36 in Asia today. The dollar index’s downside breakout point last week was at 92.60, and this is my initial resistance level. Support is distant at the 91.80 double bottom, followed by the more import 91.50 level, which is also the 100-day moving average. A firm payrolls number should see the greenback strengthen once again as the taper-nistas return to the fold. I suspect that more than a little risk-hedging buying has been supporting the US Dollar these last few days, and I expect that to continue into the US data.
Marketsactionforex.com

Impressive NFP Report, Yields and Dollar Surge, Oil Higher, Gold Tanks, Ethereum Dominance

The Fed will be pleased with this payroll report and will likely seek one more robust reading before announcing tapering at the September policy meeting. Yes, the Fed said the will continue to assess progress in the coming meetings, but if the unemployment rate falls to 5.1% before the September meeting, they could move earlier. The US labor market recovering is entering high gear after adding 943,000 jobs in July, a decent beat of the 870,000 consensus estimate. The range of estimates was wide, varying from 350,000 to 1.2 million jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy