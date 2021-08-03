BTCUSD Neutral Bias

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator currently from overbought conditions and the downside in the BTCUSD pair may not yet be over. The BTCUSD pair has tested the top a large falling price channel and rebounded, and is far managing to defend downside attempts on the $39,000 level.

GBPUSD Bearish Bias

The four-hour time frame shows that the GBPUSD pair has formed a large inverted head and shoulders pattern, although a final drop may need to happen to complete the structure of the pattern. The MACD indicator on the four-hour time frame is starting to trend lower and is looking increasingly...
Marketsactionforex.com

BTCUSD Turning Bullish

The BTCUSD pair has started to trade back above its calculated monthly pivot point, which is located close to the $39,100 level. The Relative Strength Index indicator on the daily-hour time frame has corrected from overbought conditions and continues to generate a buy signal. What the possible outcomes are. In...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBPJPY Bullish Bias

The GPJPY pair has found strong dip buying interest and could be preparing to test towards the top a large descending broadening wedge pattern, around the 153.60 level. The MACD and the Commodity Channel Index indicator on the four-hour time frame are both starting to issue buy signals. What the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

CADJPY Negative Bias

The CADJPY pair has formed negative price divergence on the Momentum indicator across the four-hour time frame during its recent recovery. The four time frame continues to shows that the CADJPY pair is trading inside a large broadening descending wedge pattern. Seller may be preparing for another key technical test towards the bottom of the wedge.
Stocksactionforex.com

USDCAD Eases Below 1.2500, Positive Bias In Near-Term

USDCAD is retreating beneath the 20- and the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), slipping below the 1.2500 round number. In trend indicators, the red Tenkan-sen line declined below the blue Kijun-sen line, while the short-term SMAs are turning lower. The MACD oscillator is travelling beneath its trigger line but is still developing above the zero level. Furthermore, the RSI is sloping down, touching the neutral threshold of 50.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin Price Analysis: 08 August

As the broader crypto market gained strength over the last few days, major altcoins including XRP, ADA and DOGE jumped to higher levels. XRP managed to slice through its immediate resistance of $0.77, while ADA, despite lateral movement traded away from its support level of $1.38. Finally, Dogecoin rallied and was on its way to cross the $0.284 level resistance mark.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Gains Above $45,000

Yesterday, the Bitcoin price prediction had shown BTC surging to $44,750 as the coin continues to show signs of a fresh rally. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is ready for the upward movement and it seems that there is nothing that could it back from reaching the higher level. After a tumultuous day of trading, the coin has just painted a new high for this month touching the $45,363 resistance level but the king coin is currently trading at $44,980. The Bitcoin price spiked above $45,000 for the price to cross above the upper boundary of the channel and also remains above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $562.07 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $562.07 or 0.01285181 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Forex Cryptocurrencies Forecast

The EUR/USD pair drew another wave of sine waves on the chart: it fell by the same amount in the first week of August as it rose in the last week of July. Statistics from the US labor market set the tone for the week’s trends. In anticipation, the pair was moving in the sideways range of 1.1850-1.1900 throughout the first half of the week. The bears tried to break through its lower border on Wednesday, August 04. However, amid disappointing private sector employment statistics from the ADP, the pair reversed and, conversely, aimed at a breakout of the channel’s upper border. But this attempt, now by the bulls, failed. The reason was the record growth of business activity in the US services sector from ISM: it rose to 64.1 in July.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.84; (P) 110.09; (R1) 110.49;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for 110.58 resistance. Decisive break there will confirm that correction from 111.65 has completed with three waves down to 108.71. Stronger rise would then be seen to retest 111.65 high. On the downside, though, below 109.39 minor support will bring retest of 108.71 support instead.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $973,371.19

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Expanse has a market cap of $973,371.19 and $934.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin BTC technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast and trading [Video]

Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction. Technical Analysis Bitcoin: Must stay above 40,000 to remain bullish (Medium Level ML4). Technical Analysis Ethereum: has reached its 50 - 618% retracement level at 3000 ( Major TradingLevel TL3). Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B. Ethereum Elliott Wave: Wave (v)...
StocksMySanAntonio

Capitalize on the Stock Boom with These Trading Secrets

The stock market is booming this year, with the Dow surpassing 35,000 and a legion of stocks seeing record profits. Whether you're a stock trading novice or you have some experience and want to maximize your ROI, right now is a great time to strike while the iron is hot. In The Secret to Stock Trading & Profits Bundle, you'll learn how to trade like a professional, optimizing your time and maximizing your profits.
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin, Polkadot and Uniswap increases

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 1835 billion. With a market share of 45 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of $ 133 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent. This is how the...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH finds resistance below $3,200, slowly prepares to retrace?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found below $3,200. ETH/USD set for a retracement. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside could not be reached over the last 24 hours after resistance was found below $3,200. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace later today and try to retrace some of the gains seen this week.
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Smashed in Ultra Thin Trading, Dollar Slightly Firmer

While the currency markets are rather quite, big surprise is found in gold price, which smashed to as low as 1684, hitting the lowest level since March. Silver also tumbled to as an eight-month low of 22.5. The move was, for certain, exaggerated by the ultra thin Asian morning. Yet, the near term bearishness is there as markets are starting to take the expectations of Fed tapering seriously. Attention will turn to comments from Fed officials this week to get a better view on the hawk/dove split in the FOMC.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC moves to $45,000, rejects further upside?

BTC continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found around $45,000. BTC/USD is set for a reversal later today. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside beyond the $45,000 resistance could not be reached. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to reverse over the next 24 hours and retrace some of the gain early next week.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD stayed in consolidation from 1.2421 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some consolidations. Further fall is expected with 1.2605 resistance intact. Below 1.2421 will resume the fall from 1.2805 to 1.2301 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.2805 at 1.2311). On the upside, break of 1.2605 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2805 high instead.

