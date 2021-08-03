DOW JONES Under Pressure Amid Delta Variant Fears
US stocks declined on Monday as reported worries of the Delta variant remained. The Dow Jones declined by 100 points while the S&P 500 fell by 10 points. Investors believe that the current Covid-19 wave in the US and other countries will affect corporate profits and derail the economy. In the US, health officials confirmed more than 60,000 new cases. This pushed more states to announce new mask mandates even among the vaccinated. Meanwhile, more companies will publish their quarterly results this week. Some of the most closely-watched are Uber, Ford Motor, and Square. On Monday, Square agreed to spend $29 billion of its stock to acquire AfterPay.www.actionforex.com
