Gold has been an underperformer in 2021 despite several bullish catalysts such as a dovish Fed, sky-high deficits, and rising inflation. Now, it seems that these trends are becoming less favorable which could mean weakness is in store for the shiny metal.2021 has been a disappointing year for gold bugs with a year-to-date (YTD) loss of 4.2%. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up nearly 17%. Other commodities such as copper and oil have also been quite strong in 2021 with gains of 27% and 53%, respectively.