New Mexico’s anticipation of a deficit is not paranoia; it is a safe prediction given the precedent set by other states. When New Mexico started legalizing cannabis, the marijuana community in the state was ecstatic because it marked a new dawn for them. When it finally attained legalized status, the excitement was through the roof, but today it seems like something is threatening that joyful feeling in the state. The trouble with availability New Mexico faces a looming crisis and may have trouble with marijuana availability. Experts in the state are saying that recreational marijuana products may run out in the first week when sales begin.