Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho Appear on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’
On an all-new episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho are looking for love. The comedian and actor/comedian will pick one out of the three candidates chosen for them. With any luck, they'll find success like various other contestants have such as Hannah Brown and Carmen Electra done in past episodes. Dive in to see more details on what to expect from the all new episode.
