Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho Appear on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

Chris Kattan is best known as one of the longest serving cast members on NBC's Saturday Night Live, creating characters like Mango, Mr Peepers, and one of the Butabi Brothers opposite Will Ferrell that was adapted into the 1998 cult classic, A Night at the Roxbury. Kattan went on to star in Corky Romano and Undercover Brother, as well as a series regular in the ABC hit series, The Middle, along with some memorable appearances in the Adam Sandler films Hotel Transylvania and The Ridiculous 6.