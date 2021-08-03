Pedal Scenic Roads And Sample Delicious Brews On This Wisconsin Bicycle And Brewery Tour

In Central Wisconsin, you’ll find a ride that’s especially refreshing on a warm day. The Tomorrow River State Trail is a biking trail that takes riders through some gorgeous Wisconsin scenery, but that’s not all. The trail passes near the award-winning Central Waters Brewing Company, so you can roll right up to one of the state’s best breweries. Air up your tires and get ready to work up a thirst – here’s what you need to know about this awesome bike tour in Central Wisconsin.

The Tomorrow River State Trail runs 24 miles between Plover and Manawa. Trailheads can be found off Twin Towers Road in Plover, Amherst Junction, Cate Park in Amherst, and at the State Highway 49 overpass in Scandinavia.

The trail is located on an old railroad bed so the riding is smooth and level. You’ll pass some beautiful Wisconsin scenery on the ride.

While you can ride the trail east from Plover or west from Scandinavia, when you hit Amherst, you’ll want to take a little detour. About 1.5 miles south of the trail in Amherst you’ll find the Central Waters Brewing Company.

Central Waters is an amazing brewery. It has developed a huge following over the years and produces some fantastic beers, including barrel-aged beers from the largest bourbon barrel-aging facility in Wisconsin.

The brewery has a commitment to sustainability – you can feel good about your earth-friendly beer, as well as the way you traveled to your destination.

The taproom is open daily had has a great selection of refreshing beers, including Honey Blonde Ale and Ouisconsing Red Ale. Enjoy a pint or two, and if you’re able to carry a six-pack or growler, take some home!

The Tomorrow River State Trail is open year-round, from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. A state trail pass is required for bicycling and horseback riding. For the latest taproom hours, check the Central Waters website. Interested in biking to more breweries? Here are some small-town spots you can put on your list.

Address: Central Waters Brewing Co., 351 Allen St, Amherst, WI 54406, USA