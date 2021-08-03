Pedal Scenic Roads And Sample Delicious Brews On This Wisconsin Bicycle And Brewery Tour
In Central Wisconsin, you’ll find a ride that’s especially refreshing on a warm day. The Tomorrow River State Trail is a biking trail that takes riders through some gorgeous Wisconsin scenery, but that’s not all. The trail passes near the award-winning Central Waters Brewing Company, so you can roll right up to one of the state’s best breweries. Air up your tires and get ready to work up a thirst – here’s what you need to know about this awesome bike tour in Central Wisconsin.
The Tomorrow River State Trail is open year-round, from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. A state trail pass is required for bicycling and horseback riding. For the latest taproom hours, check the Central Waters website. Interested in biking to more breweries? Here are some small-town spots you can put on your list.
Address: Central Waters Brewing Co., 351 Allen St, Amherst, WI 54406, USA
