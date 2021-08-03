Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Application For Grant

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. - The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Circuit Court are announcing they will apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Formula Program through the United States Department of Justice. The JAG Program provides states and units of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education programs, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness initiatives, and planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs.

