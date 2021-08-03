Saginaw Township Police to Celebrate National Night Out
Source: Saginaw Township Police Dept. The Saginaw Township Police Department is celebrating National Night Out with a big event at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex Tuesday, Aug. 3. It runs from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., with public safety activities, presentations and demonstrations. There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities including bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, games, prizes and much more.www.wsgw.com
Comments / 0