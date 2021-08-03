Cancel
Top-pick DeVonta Smith may miss a few weeks of Eagles camp

By Bob Grotz rgrotz@delcotimes.com @BobGrotz on Twitter
Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — It could be a few weeks before rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s next practice, the Eagles’ top pick in the draft sidelined with a knee injury according to a club spokesman. The Eagles designated the injury as week to week. Per the NFL Network, Smith injured an MCL...

