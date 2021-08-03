Cancel
Tennessee State

There's No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Tennessee Spots

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 6 days ago

The state of Tennessee is truly a beautiful place to visit, although the truly lucky folks get to live here full-time. The greenery of the summertime, the perfect lakeside vacations you won’t want to miss once school’s out, plus all of the gorgeous smaller parks located throughout the state make Tennessee the best spot to be during the warmer seasons. These seven hidden gems located in Tennessee are great for a day trip or maybe an afternoon out and about, and we have a feeling you’re going to love each and every one of them.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

1. Wolf River - Memphis
2. Belmont Mansion - Nashville
3. Raccoon Mountain Caverns - Chattanooga
4. Hidden Lake Loop - Harpeth River State Park
5. Conasauga Falls Trail - Tellico Plains
6. Rock Island State Park - Rock Island
7. Watauga Lake - Butler

How many of these hidden gems have you visited yourself? Did you add something new to your summer bucket list? Make sure to leave any of your own recommendations in the comments below!

If you’re looking for someplace a little more down-home, we have a feeling this eatery is bound to make you smile.

Address: Wolf River Conservancy, 2693 Union Ave Extended #205, Memphis, TN 38112, USA

Address: Belmont Mansion, Belmont University campus corner of Acklen Avenue & Belmont Blvd - behind Freeman Hall, Nashville, TN 37212, USA

Address: Raccoon Mountain Caverns and Campground, 319 W Hills Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37419, USA

Address: Hidden Lake, Nashville, TN 37221, USA

Address: Conasauga Falls Trail, Tellico Plains, TN 37385, USA

Address: Rock Island State Park, 82 Beach Rd, Rock Island, TN 38581, USA

Address: Watauga Lake, Tennessee, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
